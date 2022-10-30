WATCH | Go Behind the Scenes at Kid’s Discovery Day
Posted by KUSC Staff · 10/30/2022 12:00 AM
Classical California is committed to nurturing a love of classical music. In September, our sister station KDFC partnered with The Tech Interactive in San Jose for KDFC Kids Discovery Day. Live performances, our Be A DJ Booth, and the infamous Instrument Petting Zoo are just some of the great interactive exhibits for kids and adults to explore and learn. Take a look behind the scenes in the video above – then head to our YouTube channel to explore more.
