There’s an old trick you can use when you’re watching a horror movie, and you’re terrified, about to cry genuine tears or cling to the person next to you: close your ears. That’s when you realize that 50% of a scary movie is the scary sounds — often created by very real instruments. Now, the best way to confront fear is to face it. So, let’s talk about some of the scariest and spookiest musical instruments ever.

Enjoyed the video? There’s plenty more on our YouTube channel.