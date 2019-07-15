

Let’s hope it’s not a Strad! In a garden in England, a swarm of bees (20,000 but who’s counting) has been encouraged to settle in a reclaimed cello and make it their home. The cello was strung and tuned to the key of C, which is apparently the preferred key for our apian friends. According to reports, “The vibrational noises are being collected and recorded to create a musical soundscape and will contribute to a musical performance later in the year.” That’s bound to bee a honey of a concert!

See photos of the beehive/cello here.

