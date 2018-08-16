

Words that can describe New York City include vibrant, exciting, unforgettable, inspiring, but, safe? Turns out everything’s relative. For Venezuelan refugee and violinist Wuilly Arteaga, the relative safety of New York is a tonic after the terror he experienced in his native country. “I played my way through my country’s collapse — on street corners and at rallies protesting the government. I played for pickpockets as they robbed people, so I would not be robbed or killed myself. And I played during the 2017 protests, where the national guard shot at me with rubber bullets, threw tear gas at me and destroyed my violin.”

The violinist and dissident never gave up hope, even after being jailed and tortured by the Venezuelan police. Today, Arteaga writes with affection of being embraced by crowds of New Yorkers as he performs in the streets, including a cop who had no money to throw in the hat, but who came up with something even better to give the violinist.

Long may Wuilly play in safety and in freedom!

Leave a Comment