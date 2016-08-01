

In a country that’s struggled with a complicated history with women’s rights, encouraging news has recently surfaced about an all-female orchestra formed as part of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music, a music training program founded in Kabul in 2008. Although the program welcomes both male and female students, the orchestra Zohra is made entirely of female musicians and came into being five years ago. (The orchestra was named after a Persian goddess of music.) ANIM founder Dr. Ahmad Sarmast is delighted it’s making a name for itself as it tours the world. “But above all it sends a message of gender equality to other Afghans.” Good luck to Zohra!

Read more about Zohra and their incredible journey at zohra-music.org.

