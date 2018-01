Zubin Mehta has had an amazing run on the podium of the Israel Philharmonic, but after 50 years, he is handing the baton (literally?) to a much younger man. 29 year-old Lahav Shani will take over beginning in 2020. (Seems like a long way off? Not really!) He is a rising conducting star, well-known to the members of the orchestra, and presumably well-liked by them. For Mehta, and those of us who admire him, it’s the end of an era.

