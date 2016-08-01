Cellist Zuill Bailey performing at San Quentin State Prison | Photo by San Quentin News

“I want to know why I’m crying.” That’s a comment from a San Quentin inmate upon hearing Zuill Bailey play his cello. The power of music to touch hearts and souls is a universally-accepted mystery. Bailey, who performed in the prison’s chapel on June 9, revealed that he too is often moved to tears while playing, both in sadness and in joy. What a tremendous gift he gave to these guys on that day, and yet, he says, reaching out is as much for himself as it is for his audience. Read more.

