

The Five Browns | Photo by Bryan Hernandez Luch

Ring in the holiday season with The Browns, as five Steinway pianos fill Costa Mesa’s Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall on Thursday, December 20th. Mixing festive holiday classics with seasonal beloveds, hear Sleigh Ride, music from Bach, Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and more. Presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Tickets and information available at 949-553-2422 or PhilharmonicSociety.org. Winner will also receive a free holiday gift from our friends at SEE’s Candies!

For your chance to win tickets, fill out the form below!

