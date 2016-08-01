100 Christmas Classics is a new (just released this month) 5-CD set featuring 100 selections sung by truly excellent choruses and soloists. It’ll give your holiday a distinctive soundtrack with pieces that range from J. S. Bach’s lofty Christmas Oratorio to simple songs of the countryside, including the most famous of all, Silent Night, Holy Night.

Share a little holiday cheer with the station that brightens your spirits year-round. Right now, when you make a donation of $10 a month or $120 all at once, we’ll put a copy of 100 Christmas Classics in the mail for you and it’ll get to you before Christmas!

In this season of giving we appreciate your support of the music on KUSC.

Make a donation
 

Leave a Comment

KUSC-favicon

KUSC Staff

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.