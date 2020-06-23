It’s the first day of our Summer Membership Drive and we’ve never had one like this before!

Usually, we remind you that KUSC is fueled by listener support for eight days. But this time, we’re only coming to you for three days!

That’s right, we’ve condensed the drive to just three days, so we can get you back to the music faster, but first we need to raise $300,000.

Help Us Raise $300,000 in 3 Days

Maybe you can afford to make a one-time donation, start a monthly sustaining membership, or increase your existing monthly sustaining amount. If you can, you help Keep the Music Playing by getting us one step closer to $300,000 in 3 days.

Making a donation only takes a couple of moments, and we have some fun thank you gifts available, too.

Explore Our Thank You Gifts

We’ll be back to music before you know it, but first I need to remind you that listener donations account for nearly 80% of our operating budget and right now, we’re relying on listener support more than ever.

Please help raise $300,000 in 3 Days to Keep the Music Playing!

KUSC Staff
KUSC Radio Icon Favicon

KUSC Staff

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.