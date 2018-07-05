

We try to make listening to KUSC as easy as it is satisfying. Not only can you listen with your radio, you can stream the station from your computer at work, or take us wherever you go with our free smartphone apps.

Today, we want to give you a whole new way to listen with a giveaway unlike anything we’ve ever done before.

Donate to KUSC before 7PM and we’ll enter your name into a sweepstakes to win an Amazon Echo Plus. Put this smart speaker in your living room or kitchen and ask it to play KUSC (or anything else you want to hear). And you can use it to call a friend, set a timer, check traffic or look up a question online.

But we can only enter your name in this sweepstakes if we hear from you before 7PM!

Just click here, call 1-800-421-1717, or text “KUSC” to 41444 to make a donation.

However you listen to KUSC, thank you! We hope you’ll consider taking the next step from being a listener to becoming a member of KUSC by making a donation now.

Make a donation



For complete sweepstakes rules and regulation, click here.