

When you listen to KUSC, you’re part of something incredible. You’re enjoying music that has stood the test of time, and you’re discovering beauty in the sounds of the classics.

These are concertos, symphonies, operas and compositions that have traveled through history and right through your speakers into your daily life. What a journey!

Today, we’re asking you to become even more involved and help ensure a vital future for these musical treasures. Your contribution, right now, is vital in making sure that KUSC remains THE PLACE for the best in classical music.

And today only, we’d like to thank you for your donation with a collection of carols to make your season bright and musical.



Just click here, call 1-800-421-1717, or text “KUSC” to 41444 to make a donation.

100 Best Carols (a 5CD set) is yours for $15 a month, or $180 all at once. Let the Angels Sing, featuring European Christmas carols and songs, is yours for $10 a month, or $120 all at once. Or if you like your carols to have a little star power, The Ultimate Classical Christmas — featuring performances by Pavarotti, Domingo, Joshua Bell, Yo-Yo Ma and more — can be yours for $10 a month, or $120 all at once.

All of these gorgeous and fun carol collections are only available until 10PM today, so don’t miss your chance to take one as your thank you gift.

Just click here, call 1-800-421-1717, or text “KUSC” to 41444 to make a donation.