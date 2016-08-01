

It’s the next-to-last day of the membership drive! This is the last drive of the year and we’re running out of time to meet our goals.

So to entice you to make your donation this morning, we’re getting a little jolly. Contribute $10 (or $120 all at once) before 7PM and we’ll thank you with The Ultimate Classical Christmas — favorite carols performed by superstars like Luciano Pavarotti and Joshua Bell.

Christmas in October … why? We want to make sure this collection gets to you before the holidays! And we can when you give by 7pm today!

Just click here, call 1-800-421-1717, or text “KUSC” to 41444 to make a donation.

The Ultimate Classical Christmas makes an incredible gift for you or your loved ones but it’s only available until 7PM – so take advantage of this limited opportunity to add a musical sparkle to your holiday season while you support the station broadcasting classical music to Southern California.

Just click here, call 1-800-421-1717, or text “KUSC” to 41444 to make a donation.

Leave a Comment