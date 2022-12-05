All year long Classical California KUSC is where you come to connect with a wealth of incredible music. And this remarkable tradition of classical music is only possible because generous listeners like you decide to support it. As the year comes to a close, make a gift that will provide the lasting joy of music and the best in classical music performances throughout each and every season of the coming year.

Make Your Contribution Today!
KUSC Radio Icon Favicon

KUSC Staff

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 75 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.