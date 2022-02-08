Keeping the lights on at KUSC is a community effort, so Friends of KUSC are matching your donations dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000 until Sunday night! Not only does your gift right now go twice as far, but we’ll also thank you with a collection of downloadable valentines inspired by the great composers. They’re exclusive to us and a perfect way to wish your sweetheart a happy valentines day.


Click Here to make your donation & enjoy your valentines!

KUSC Staff
KUSC Radio Icon Favicon

KUSC Staff

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.