

Part of our mission is to keep the music playing — no matter what. So, back in early March, we started ordering remote broadcasting equipment, just in case. Our hosts had barely started making space in their closets and back bedrooms for their new “home studios” when the stay at home orders came down. Literally overnight, we changed our whole operation to keep the music and companionship coming your way.

Past listener donations paid for that remote equipment. Nearly 80% of our operating budget comes from listener donations. That’s why we’ll be kicking off a short (only three days) Summer Membership Drive next week.

But to help get the momentum going, Friends of KUSC have pledged $100,000 in a dollar-for-dollar match that starts today!

That means when you become one of the first to donate, your donation is going to go twice as far to Keep the Music Playing! Can you help us claim every one of those matching dollars? This is such an incredible opportunity to join together in support of classical music on public radio. But the match ends on Monday!

If you’re in a position to give right now, I hope you’ll consider making a donation to KUSC.

Thanks for being there for KUSC!

In just 2 minutes, your donation can make a world of difference in keeping KUSC on the air. Just donate online or call call 1-800-421-1717.