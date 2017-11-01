

Today is Giving Tuesday—your opportunity to participate in a global day of generosity!

As you consider where to direct your giving today, consider making a gift in support of your favorite programs on Classical KUSC, for everyone in southern California who benefits from the entertainment and inspiration they deliver every day.

Do you enjoy hearing requests from across California (and beyond!) with Dianne Nicolini every weekday? How about the Anti-Road Rage Melodies from Brian Lauritzen every evening? Do the irreverent views and wide-ranging musical offerings on The Record Shelf with Jim Svejda give you a deeper appreciation for classical music?

If so, now is the time to give back with a generous gift to celebrate KUSC on Giving Tuesday!

We depend on and celebrate your partnership with us every day. Thank you for supporting us on this very special day!

Leave a Comment