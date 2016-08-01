

Do you feel like KUSC is your radio station? Is it the one that wakes you up in the morning, gets you through morning traffic, keeps you centered at work, or keeps you company on the way home?

KUSC really is your station, because we’re member supported. Listener donations make up the most significant part of our budget.

That’s why we come to you a few times a year and encourage you to donate the amount that’s right to you to keep KUSC alive and thriving.

Just click here, call 1-800-421-1717, or text “KUSC” to 41444 to make a donation.







This morning we have something special for you. If you can donate $10 a month (or $120 all at once), we want to thank you with a collection of Bach trios performed by Yo-Yo Ma, Chris Thile and Edgar Meyer. But this Thank You Gift is only available until 1PM!

Ma, Thile and Meyer make beautiful music together, and so do we. Support your source for classical music on public radio by making a donation.

Thank you for your support!

Make a donation



