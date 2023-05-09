Spring is in the air!

Our Spring Membership Drive starts very soon, and we’ve received some amazing news: To help us kick-off the drive, KUSC Friend William E. Mooz is offering us an amazing $40,000 challenge! To earn it, we must receive 1,200 contributions before the deadline. It’s all or nothing! Take this opportunity to join the KUSC family and secure an additional $40,000 for the music you love. It takes just a moment to join music lovers throughout our region and support KUSC. Your contribution will make sure that classical music has a forever home on KUSC.

When you support this critical member challenge at the level of $10 a month, we’ll thank you with a special incentive package, our popular KUSC wireless earbuds, plus our KUSC wireless charger!

Don’t miss this opportunity. Make a gift to KUSC right now at any level to help make this special challenge a success!

Leave a Comment