This is your last opportunity to show your support for KUSC. We count on our loyal listeners for the important funding we need to keep classical music on the air in Southern California. We started the fundraising drive on Monday, and we are behind on reaching the goal. Time is running out. KUSC simply cannot exist without your financial support, and we need it now more than ever!

We’ve put together a few amazing packages as thank you gifts on this last day of the drive. Take a brief moment right now and make your gift of support.

There are all sorts of thank you gifts available as we head into the final hours of this drive – the 6-CD set of 100 Best Film Classics, the A-Z of Classical Music 2-CD and Booklet, Lara Downes’ Love at Last, or My First Classical Music Book that comes with a CD – any of those for just $10 a month, or $120 all at once;

Or for $12 a month or $144, there’s the 3-CD set of Classical Fan Favorites, our KUSC Latte Mug and a 1-pound bag of Jones Coffee, or logo branded swag like our cap and tote bag, or stainless steel water bottle and earbuds;

For $15 a month, we’ve got the 5-CD sets celebrating Ultimate Piano Concertos, or Ultimate Beethoven.

You can check all of the thank you gifts right here!

And when you make your contribution, you’ll automatically be entered into our BOSE Sweepstakes – The winner ill get the Bose Smart Speaker 500 and Bose Smart Sound Bar 900. This extraordinary sound system can fill any room with incredible stereo sound. Immerse yourself in the music. It includes a built-in voice assistant and is both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled, so you connect it directly to your home WiFi or even your phone. You don’t have to make a contribution to enter the sweepstakes, although we hope you do! You can find full rules here.

But the giveaway closes at 7pm, so act now!

Leave a Comment