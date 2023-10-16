To help us kick-off our campaign, Friends of KUSC are offering us an amazing $40,000 donor challenge! To earn it, we must receive 1,200 contributions before the deadline. This pre-drive challenge has become a tradition that is critical to getting our fundraising efforts off to the best start.

Take this opportunity to support the music you love on KUSC and help secure an additional $40,000 for the station. Your contribution will make sure that classical music has a forever home on KUSC.


When you support this critical member challenge at the level of $10 a month or $120 all at once, we’ll thank you with a limited edition KUSC Yeti mug. We only have a few left and once they are gone, they’re gone.

Don’t miss this opportunity. Make a gift to KUSC right now at any level to help make this special challenge a success!

Thank you in advance for your support!

HELP MEET THE CHALLENGE

KUSC Staff

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 75 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.