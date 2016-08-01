

How many times have you heard a new piece of music on KUSC that totally captivated you? Or rediscovered a favorite from long ago? Your financial support of KUSC keeps those moments coming, for your enjoyment and for your neighbors around you.

That’s why a devoted KUSC listener and supporter is challenging you to support KUSC with a donation today. If KUSC receives 1,000 contributions before 7PM Thursday, Dan T., a Leadership Circle friend, will donate an extra $25,000 to the station.

Just click here, call 1-800-421-1717, or text “KUSC” to 41444 to make a donation.

Make a donation





If you can donate $10 a month (or $120 all at once), we’ll thank you with Ultimate Classics at a special contribution level.

This 5 CD collection could help you introduce someone to classical music, or bring you hours of listening pleasure. But Ultimate Classics is only available at this contribution level for a limited time —after tomorrow, it goes up to $180.

If listening to KUSC transforms your commute, your workday or your weekend, join with your fellow listeners to help KUSC meet this Member Challenge.

Just click here, call 1-800-421-1717, or text “KUSC” to 41444 to make a donation.

Leave a Comment