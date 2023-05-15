It’s an exciting time for KUSC! Today is the first day of our Spring Membership Drive. Generous support from listeners like you is the lifeblood of this classical radio station. Your investment helps secure a bright and financially stable future for this important community resource.

Right now is the perfect time to give. KUSC Friend William E. Mooz is offering us an incredible $40,000 challenge! To earn it, we must receive 1,200 contributions before 7 o’clock tonight. That sounds like a big number, but we know we can count on you. Take advantage of this extraordinary offer and help KUSC earn an extra $40,000!

Donate $10 a month as a monthly sustainer or give $120 right now and we’ll thank you for your contribution with our brand new KUSC branded water bottle. This is the only day this new item will be offered at this level.

Every single gift of support, no matter what level you choose, makes a difference.

HELP US MEET THE CHALLENGE!

EVERY GIFT MAKES A DIFFERENCE!

 

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 75 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.