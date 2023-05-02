Today is Public Media Giving Day! Public Media Giving Day is a time to celebrate what #PublicMediaGives to you and your community. Public media stations across the country are coming together to spread the word about what public media means to each and every one of our communities. Spend this day sharing with your friends, family, neighbors and colleagues why public media is so important to you and encourage them to support it! And today, you can show your support for your favorite public media station, KUSC.

Your generous support of KUSC is a powerful force for music, unlike any other. That’s because listeners like you not only provide the largest portion of KUSC’s budget, but your support also allows KUSC to play great music commercial-free. When you hear great classical music on KUSC, you make it happen.

We would love to hear from you right now. And when you donate as a sustainer or make a one-time contribution you can choose one of our thank you gifts. So don’t wait! Give back to the station that provides classical music to you and your community wherever and whenever you need it.

Thank you!

#PublicMediaGivingDay

Leave a Comment