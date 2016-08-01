Each Sunday, we have the pleasure of hosting three hours of transcendent choral compositions, and there is a place for this music on the radio because of listener support.

If you enjoy KUSC’s Soul Music, consider turning your enjoyment into a contribution.

Make a donation



Donate $15 a month (or $180 all at once) before 9AM and ask for The Soul Music Special — Choral Adagios and Robert Shaw: Choral Masterpieces. These Choral Adagios are bound to make your heart soar and this Robert Shaw CD is a brand new thank you gift.

But this special is only available until 9AM!

Thanks for supporting KUSC and our mission to spread peace and beauty through classical music!

