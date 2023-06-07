The Fast 48 Begins Today!

As KUSC nears its fiscal year-end, we’re working hard to ensure the station has the funds needed to continue to thrive. We’re airing a “Fast 48”-hour fiscal year-end pledge drive, which starts today. During these two days, we’ll work to reach our $100,000 fiscal year end goal. In an effort to get you back to what you love most, the music, we’re going to end the drive as soon as we hit the goal!

You can keep track of the progress of how far left we have to go with the counter above. Come together with other music lovers to help ensure that our budget goals are met so KUSC can continue to freely deliver classical music to everyone who wishes to experience it.

It’s a race to the goal! Will it be 48 hours, or LESS?!

What makes KUSC unique is that this public service is funded by the community we are here to serve. YOU and your support make KUSC possible!

