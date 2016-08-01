KUSC has been playing your favorite composers for decades. You may have grown up with KUSC, or maybe you’ve grown into it.

We’re Southern California’s only dedicated classical music station, and we play a big role in your life. Now you can play a big role in ours, as a sustaining member of KUSC. Your monthly contribution is an investment you’ll hear paying off each time you listen.

Just click here, call 1-800-421-1717, or text “KUSC” to 41444 to make a donation.







Donate $10 a month (or $120 all at once) to take advantage of a special Thank You Gift offer: Ultimate Piano Concertos.

This 5 CD collection is bursting with incredible music written for the piano by Beethoven, Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Mozart and others. But Ultimate Piano Concertos is only available at this contribution level for a limited time —after 7PM, it goes up to $180.

You’re a listener. Now is a great time to become a member.

Thank you for your support!

Make a donation



