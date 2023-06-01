For decades, KUSC has been unwavering in its dedication to making the world of classical music available to everyone. That’s why the musical legacy you hear on KUSC is so meaningful and satisfying. It’s also why, as KUSC nears its fiscal year-end, you should come together with other music lovers to unite in the music we treasure.

CLICK TO SUPPORT KUSC TODAY!

We must raise $100,000 before the end of the month to ensure KUSC has solid funding for the year ahead. To help ensure that our budget goals are met, Friends of KUSC are offering one last exciting member challenge for this fiscal year. If we receive just 300 one-time donations of $120, each one of those donations will be matched dollar-for dollar! We have until Monday, June 5 at 7pm to reach the goal.

Up to 300 one-time gifts of $120 will be matched, but a contribution at any level is welcomed and greatly appreciated. Your support makes every program and piece of music you hear on KUSC possible. That’s why your donation today is so powerful and important!

HELP US MEET THIS SPECIAL MATCH!

 

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 75 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.