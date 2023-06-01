For decades, KUSC has been unwavering in its dedication to making the world of classical music available to everyone. That’s why the musical legacy you hear on KUSC is so meaningful and satisfying. It’s also why, as KUSC nears its fiscal year-end, you should come together with other music lovers to unite in the music we treasure.

We must raise $100,000 before the end of the month to ensure KUSC has solid funding for the year ahead. To help ensure that our budget goals are met, Friends of KUSC are offering one last exciting member challenge for this fiscal year. If we receive just 300 one-time donations of $120, each one of those donations will be matched dollar-for dollar! We have until Monday, June 5 at 7pm to reach the goal.

Up to 300 one-time gifts of $120 will be matched, but a contribution at any level is welcomed and greatly appreciated. Your support makes every program and piece of music you hear on KUSC possible. That’s why your donation today is so powerful and important!

