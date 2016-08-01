

Week of January 22nd

Vienna Philharmonic

2018 Vienna New Year’s Concert

Each year, the Vienna Philharmonic rings in the new year with a gala concert led by one of the world’s leading conductors. This year’s New Year’s Day concert was conducted by Riccardo Muti, returning to helm the event for the fifth time. As always, the Strauss family was well represented on the program which also included some surprises. The live recording of the concert (hot off the presses) is our Album of the week.

Buy CD



To explore previous Albums of the Week, click here.