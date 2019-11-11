

Jan Vogler, cello / Ismo Eskelinen, guitar

Songbook

It’s music for the unusual combination of cello and guitar on this week’s KUSC Album of the Week, featuring German-born Jan Vogler on cello and the Finnish guitar virtuoso, Ismo Eskelinen. The two perform works written especially for cello and guitar, as well as new arrangements of more familiar pieces by Satie, Falla, Henry Mancini, and others.

