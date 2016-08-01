

Week of April 1st

Vivaldi: Concerti per Archi III

With this new release, Accademia Bizantina completes another chapter in the Vivaldi Edition, an ambitious project to record some 450 works by Vivaldi, many of them unknown, found in the National University Library of Turin. On this 2-CD set we get more of the String Concerti, as well as all of the Concerti for viola d’amore. As the Vivaldi Edition progresses, the reputation and significance of the Red Priest of Venice continues to grow.

