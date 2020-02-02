

Freiburg Baroque Orchestra / Gottfried von der Goltz

Mozart: Youth Symphonies

Mozart was an amazing musical prodigy, but his creative genius became more evident and profound as he matured. It is interesting though to try and detect that fully-realized genius in his early works. That’s the idea behind this new recording from the Freiburg Baroque Orchestra of Mozart’s early Symphonies. The disc also includes his later Contredanses, K. 609, composed for a series of public balls in Vienna from 1787 on.

