

Photo by Lisa Mazzucco

Anna Shelest, piano

Donna Voce

This week we explore piano music by women composers as played by Ukrainian-born, New York City-based pianist, Anna Shelest. On her new CD, Donna Voce, Shelest performs selections by Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn, Cecile Chaminade, Amy Beach, Lili Boulanger and Chiayu Hsu.

