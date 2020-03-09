Photo by Lizzie Patterson

Alison Balsom

Royal Fireworks

With an album of celebration, both joyful and solemn, trumpeter Alison Balsom again declares her love for the baroque era, which she calls ‘the golden age of the trumpet’. Joining Handel’s exuberant ‘Music for the Royal Fireworks’ are works by two other German-born composers – JS Bach and Telemann – and by the London-born Henry Purcell.

