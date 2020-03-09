Photo by Lizzie Patterson
Alison Balsom
Royal Fireworks
With an album of celebration, both joyful and solemn, trumpeter Alison Balsom again declares her love for the baroque era, which she calls ‘the golden age of the trumpet’. Joining Handel’s exuberant ‘Music for the Royal Fireworks’ are works by two other German-born composers – JS Bach and Telemann – and by the London-born Henry Purcell.
Listen for highlights from this album throughout the week on KUSC.
Buy CD
To explore previous Albums of the Week, click here.
Leave a Comment
KUSC Staff
Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.