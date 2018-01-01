Week of January 15th

Gowanus Arts Ensemble
American Romantics II

This week, we feature the follow-up to a collection from last year which we really enjoyed called American Romantics. Volume II is again made up of works discovered by the conductor Reuben Blundell and recorded here for the first time with his Gowanus Arts Ensemble. These are pieces by (mostly) lesser-known 19th-century composers, both native American and recently immigrated. Another treasure trove of American music?

