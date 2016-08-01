

Andreas Ottensamer | Photo courtesy of Deutsche Grammophon

Week of April 22nd

Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet

Yuja Wang, piano

Blue Hour

Two young classical superstars team up for an album of Romantic-era gems on this new disc from clarinetist Andreas Ottensamer and pianist Yuja Wang. “Blue Hour” features works by Mendelssohn, Brahms, and Carl Maria von Weber.

