Angele Dubeau | Photo by Luc Robitaille

Week of March 4th

Ovation

Angele Dubeau and La Pietà

“Music must not be the prerogative of the elite, it belongs to everyone.” These words by Telemann have been the motto of Angele Dubeau (violinist and leader of the group La Pietà), for years. In their latest release, Ovation, La Pietà performs selections by a wide array of appealing composers.

To explore previous Albums of the Week, click here.