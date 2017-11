Week of November 13th

Angele Dubeau & La Pieta

Portrait: Max Richter

Composer Max Richter’s music has been called post-minimalist. We call it beautiful. Violinist Angele Dubeau and her all-female ensemble La Pieta pay tribute to Richter with the latest release in their Portrait series. Dubeau has selected 16 pieces which demonstrate Richter’s unique creative gift, including music for film and TV.