Anne-Sophie Mutter

Across the Stars

Grammy-winning violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter releases her collaborative album with legendary film composer John Williams, Across the Stars. Williams adapted his scores from films such as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Star Wars, Schindler’s List, and more specifically for Mutter. Recorded at Sony Pictures Studios with The Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles, conducted by John Williams himself.

