The notes on this new recording include this quote from French intellectual Romain Rolland:
“Since the day when the greatness of JS Bach was admitted, all that was great in his lifetime has become less than nothing.”
It’s true that Bach’s legacy has eclipsed a number of worthy composers, many of whom are represented on this new set from the group Les Accents. Conducted by violinist Thibault Noally, Bach & Co. features works by Telemann, Fasch, Heinichen and Bach himself.
