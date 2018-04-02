Photo by Knut Koivisto/Universal Music Group

Week of February 5th

Benny Andersson

Piano

Benny Andersson is best known as a member of the enormously successful Swedish pop group, ABBA. He has also composed soundtracks, musicals, and more. Andersson performs selections from throughout his career on this new disc, Piano, including selections from the ABBA years (1972-1982), songs from his musicals (Chess, Kristina från Duvemåla) and contemporary solo work.

