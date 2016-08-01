

Week of January 21st

Brahms: Hungarian Dances

Sabrina-Vivian Höpcker, Fabio Bidini

Growing up in Hamburg, Brahms probably heard the Gypsy orchestras famous for their “Hungarian” dance tunes. Our Album of the Week is filled with the high-spirited melodies and emotional depth Brahms wrote into his own Hungarian Dances. This version for violin and piano was arranged by Brahms’ friend Joseph Joachim and played brilliantly by violinist Sabrina-Vivian Hopcker and pianist Fabio Bidini.



Buy CD



To explore previous Albums of the Week, click here.