Week of July 30th

Brinton Averil Smith, cello and the Houston Symphony

Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Cello Concerto

This is exciting. In 2015, cellist Brinton Averil Smith (principal of the Houston Symphony) re-discovered a long-lost cello concerto by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, best-known as a Hollywood film composer. He composed it in 1935 for the great LA-based cellist, Gregor Piatigorsky. The work had lain unperformed for more than 80 years when Averil Smith finally found what is called a “trial” copy. He convinced his bosses at the HSO to revive the work and they gave its second-ever performance in April of 2017. Paired with the Cello Concerto on this recording are some of the piano/cello transcriptions (by Mozart, Ravel, Rossini) that Castelnuovo-Tedesco made for his good buddies, Piatigorsky and violinist Jascha Heifetz. Read more about Averil Smith’s quest in Strings Magazine.

Buy CD



To explore previous Albums of the Week, click here.