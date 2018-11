Week of November 26th

Chanticleer

Then and There, Here and Now

Chanticleer, the SF Bay Area’s renowned “Orchestra of Voices”, has been celebrating its 40th anniversary all this year, culminating in the release of this recording, Then and There, Here and Now. The 12-man a cappella chorus sings works from the Renaissance and Baroque, as well as contemporary pieces written especially for Chanticleer.



