Violinist Philippe Quint | Photo by Kirill Bashkirov

Week of January 7th

Philippe Quint, violin / Marta Aznavoorian, piano

Chaplin’s Smile

Multiple Grammy Award-nominated violinist Philippe Quint’s recording is Chaplin’s Smile. The album is a collection of 13 world premiere arrangements for violin and piano of songs composed by Charlie Chaplin for his best-known films, including City Lights, Limelight, Modern Times, The Kid, and more. Chaplin’s Smile commemorates the 130th anniversary of Chaplin’s birth in 2019 and features a special guest appearance on two tracks by Quint’s friend and frequent collaborator, violinist Joshua Bell. Joining them is pianist Marta Aznavoorian.



