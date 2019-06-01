Violinist Philippe Quint | Photo by Kirill Bashkirov
Week of January 7th
Philippe Quint, violin / Marta Aznavoorian, piano
Chaplin’s Smile
Multiple Grammy Award-nominated violinist Philippe Quint’s recording is Chaplin’s Smile. The album is a collection of 13 world premiere arrangements for violin and piano of songs composed by Charlie Chaplin for his best-known films, including City Lights, Limelight, Modern Times, The Kid, and more. Chaplin’s Smile commemorates the 130th anniversary of Chaplin’s birth in 2019 and features a special guest appearance on two tracks by Quint’s friend and frequent collaborator, violinist Joshua Bell. Joining them is pianist Marta Aznavoorian.
Buy CD
To explore previous Albums of the Week, click here.