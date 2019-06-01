Violinist Philippe Quint | Photo by Kirill Bashkirov

Week of January 7th

Philippe Quint, violin / Marta Aznavoorian, piano
Chaplin’s Smile

Multiple Grammy Award-nominated violinist Philippe Quint’s recording is Chaplin’s Smile. The album is a collection of 13 world premiere arrangements for violin and piano of songs composed by Charlie Chaplin for his best-known films, including City Lights, Limelight, Modern Times, The Kid, and more. Chaplin’s Smile commemorates the 130th anniversary of Chaplin’s birth in 2019 and features a special guest appearance on two tracks by Quint’s friend and frequent collaborator, violinist Joshua Bell. Joining them is pianist Marta Aznavoorian.
 
Buy CD
 
To explore previous Albums of the Week, click here.

 

KUSC-favicon

KUSC Staff

Once a small student-run station broadcasting
from the University of Southern California
campus, KUSC is now the largest and most
listened to public radio and non-profit classical
music station in the United States.