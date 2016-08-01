

Libera

Christmas Carols with Libera

Their website describes them as “regular boys from South London”. The singers of Libera, who are aged seven to sixteen, attend many different local schools in South London and come from a variety of backgrounds. Although they are boys and they sing, they do not think of themselves as choirboys, but rather as an alternative kind of boy band.

Their latest recording is Christmas Carols with Libera, and we can’t imagine anything nicer for the holidays!

