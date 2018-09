Week of September 3rd

Civitas Ensemble & Gipsy Way

Alla Zingarese

The Civitas Ensemble, an enterprising chamber group founded by Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians, teams up with Czech violin virtuoso Pavel Šporcl and his wildly popular Gipsy (sic) Way Ensemble for a groundbreaking collaboration at the crossroads of Western classical and Romani musical traditions.

