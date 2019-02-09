Alexander Karpeyev | Photo by Julian Dyson
Alexander Karpeyev, piano
Composers at the Savile Club
Russian-born, London-trained pianist Alexander Karpeyev has released a recital of music by members of the Savile Gentlemen’s Club in London.
The club, which was founded in 1868, has welcomed many distinguished musical members throughout the years, including Edward Elgar, William Walton, Malcolm Arnold, Herbert Howells, Roger Quilter, and others, all represented on this recording.
