Czech Philharmonic / Semyon Bychkov
The Tchaikovsky Project
Tchaikovsky fans will be in heaven with this new 7-disc collection from the Czech Philharmonic and conductor Semyon Bychkov. It’s all here: the 6 symphonies, the 3 piano concertos, tone poems like Romeo and Juliet, Francesca da Rimini, plus the beloved Serenade for Strings.
