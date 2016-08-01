Czech Philharmonic / Semyon Bychkov

The Tchaikovsky Project

Tchaikovsky fans will be in heaven with this new 7-disc collection from the Czech Philharmonic and conductor Semyon Bychkov. It’s all here: the 6 symphonies, the 3 piano concertos, tone poems like Romeo and Juliet, Francesca da Rimini, plus the beloved Serenade for Strings.

