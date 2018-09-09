

Week of September 10th

Berlin State Orchestra / Daniel Barenboim

Brahms: The Symphonies

Conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim is one of the lions of classical music in our time, and a new recording from him is always an occasion of note. Barenboim first recorded all four of the Brahms Symphonies in 1993 with the Chicago Symphony. Now he has released another set of the Brahms, conducting the Berlin State Orchestra. Significantly, this is the first recording from Berlin’s Pierre Boulez Saal, named for the late, renowned French composer and conductor, and dear friend of Barenboim. We’ll be featuring this new set on the air this week on KUSC.

